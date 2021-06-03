Belly, fresh off the release of “Money on the Table” with Benny the Butcher and “IYKYK,” has recruited Moneybagg Yo for his latest single off his upcoming See You Next Wednesday project.

The track was initially teased on Wednesday night, with Belly highlighting the lyric, “Tell ‘em I need a percentage/I got zero love like it’s tennis,” in a note to fans.

“Jumped on this record cuz Belly and XO that’s family. Excited about this one,” Moneybagg Yo said of the collaboration.

Stream “Zero Love” below via YouTube or Spotify, and/or grab it on Apple Music, TIDAL, etc.

Back in April, Belly celebrated his birthday with the release of the aforementioned duo of new tracks. Speaking at the time on the Benny collab “Money on the Table,” Belly explained how his personal fondness for the New York artist’s catalog proved integral to the track being brought to life.

“This felt like something nostalgic when I first made it, and being a fan of Benny, it only made sense to have him on it,” Belly said. “I just feel blessed to be back and doing what I love.”

Belly, whose last full-length studio release was 2018’s Immigrant, is set to release See You Next Wednesday later this year via XO Records and Roc Nation.

Earlier this week, Belly announced that he is now engaged: