Bandman Kevo is once again in trouble with law enforcement.

According to Miami-Dade County inmate search, the rapper, real name Kevin Ford, was booked on five separate charges including evidence tampering, resisting arrest, gun possession, and assaulting an officer.

The rapper has reportedly bonded out, but this makes his first arrest since 2016 when he was sentenced to serve 22 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a massive bank fraud scheme. Him and his co-conspirators relied on social media, using multiple platforms to advertise fast cash returns in exchange for debit cards and pins. The checks deposited into the accounts would be fake, and the conspirators would then withdraw the funds hours later at another ATM. They would repeat the process over and over again until they inevitably got caught.

Debit card scams have been a relatively common topic in hip-hop for a little bit now, but Sauce Walka embraced debit card transactions in a way that benefits his fellow artists. In May, Walka announced a partnership with Create Music Group, which helped to launch the Create Carbon artist credit card. Bandman Kevo was an early supporter of the card, which was meant to help artists obtain their royalties faster. “Like when they press play, you press pay,” Walka said of the card. The Create Music group has collaborated with a handful of big artists over the years including Trippie Redd and Soulja Boy.