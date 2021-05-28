During an appearance on the latest episode of The Rap Pack, Baby Keem shared with host Carl Chery how he almost ended up on Drake’s latest No. 1 single “What’s Next.”

According to Keem, Drake reached out to him on DM a few months after his debut album, Die For My Bitch, dropped in July 2019.

“It wasn’t even a conversation on working,” Keem said at the 28:45 mark. “It was, ‘Damn, I look up to you.’ Any advice I could ever soak up from him, I try to do that. I don’t know if we’ll ever work, we’ll see whatever happens in the process. There’s been some talks about it, but it gotta be the right record, it gotta be the right situation, the right timing.”

Later in their conversation, Chery reveals that producer Supah Mario told him Keem and Playboi Carti were supposed to be on the Scary Hours 2 track and asked Keem what happened to the record.

“I don’t know,” said Keem. “That’s just his process. I look at it like if we don’t work now, we work later. Especially with someone like Drake, that’s his process. I can’t hate on another man’s process. I do the same thing. I’m the coolest person, I can’t ever be emotional about somebody’s process. That’s their process, you have to respect it.”

The news arrives two months after “What’s Next” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning Drake his eighth No. 1 single. While Keem may have missed out on his first No. 1 hit, he’s not the only artist who was supposed to be on Scary Hours 2 but didn’t make the cut.

In April, Rod Wave revealed he was originally featured on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” but was left off the final version because he wasn’t a fan of his verse.

“I didn’t like how my voice came out and you know with a Drake feature, you don’t want to, you know what I’m saying?” Wave told Apple Music’s The Plug Radio. “It’s like my first thing, it’s a big deal, have to come with it, you know what I’m saying? All that. I kind of had got cold feet, so kind of shook me up a little bit. So I was like don’t worry about it.”

Check out Baby Keem’s full Rap Pack interview up top, where he also talks about his upcoming album.