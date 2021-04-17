ASAP Rocky is getting in on the non-fungible token game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Harlem rapper announced the release of his first-ever NFT collection available through Nifty Gateway. According to a promo video presented by the AWGE Shopping Network, the collection will include “select pieces” as well as a snippet of “Sandman,” an unreleased track Rocky previewed during 2021 Yams Day.

But that’s not all. Those who purchase the NFT will also be entered into a raffle to win one of the vehicles from his Injured Generation Tour or a studio visit to listen to Rocky’s upcoming studio album. The collection will be released on Nifty Gateway’s website at 7 p.m. ET on April 21.

Rocky is the latest hip-hop figure to dabble in NFTs—cryptographic tokens that attribute ownership of a digital work, such as images and audio. Names like Soulja Boy, Quavo, Jack Harlow, Lil Pump, and Azealia Banks are just some of the names who have also sold NFTs.

News of the collection came as fans are patiently awaiting the follow-up to 2018’s Testing. Rocky confirmed he was working on the project—presumably titled All Smiles—back in February; However, he has yet to provide any details about its release.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.