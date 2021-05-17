Ariana Grande is switching positions once again, and this time, she’s married.

TMZ initially learned from sources that Ari and her partner Dalton Gomez tied the knot at her home in Montecito, with few friends present for the informal ceremony. A rep for Ariana then confirmed to People that the pair got married and has since confirmed that report to Complex.

“They got married,” the rep said. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande, 27, and Gomez, a 25-year-old Los Angeles real estate agent, started dating in January 2020 and shared the news of their engagement back in December with a collection of couple photos. The pop star captioned the photos “forever n then some.”

They made their relationship official months before, though, while appearing in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U” music video in May of 2020, followed by some additional June 2020 photos on Instagram.

Grande released her latest studio album, Positions, back in October, as she currently preps to be a coach on the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice. But that doesn’t mean it’s a musical off-season for the star, who recently earned her sixth Hot 100 No. 1 single with The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears (Remix),” a feat few others have accomplished.

Congrats to Ari and Dalton on their continued success and tying the knot.