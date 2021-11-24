The bulk of the production on TwoPointFive was handled by a trio of producers: Pasqué, Lido, and Westen Weiss. During those early sessions inside his office, as well as a couple weeks at Gold-Diggers Studios, they worked hand in hand to figure out the sound of the album. So, what is that sound exactly? As one fan pointed out, “No one has even come up with a name for this kind of music yet.” Others have drawn parallels to the pitch-shifted vocals and ecstatic energy of the emerging hyperpop scene, although that isn’t a perfect comparison either. Whatever you want to call it, it’s fun as hell.

As the songs took shape, Aminé realized it would make sense to package them together as the second installment in his PointFive series, which started in 2018 with OnePointFive. Basically, it’s his way of putting out music between quote-unquote “albums,” but without all the baggage.

“After Good For You, I felt a lot of pressure from the industry to release another ‘album,’” he says, holding up air quotes. “It was my first time ever having this many people care about what I put out into the world. With OnePointFive, I just didn’t want to prepare for an album. I just wanted to make a bunch of fun music and put it out, and that’s what OnePointFive was.”

He felt a similar way after Limbo, and making another PointFive project allowed him to create in a more free-spirited way again. He also liked the idea of subverting the expectations that come when artists decide to call their music “albums” or “mixtapes.” PointFive projects live somewhere in between the two, and Aminé delights in blurring the lines, unbothered by the confusion it might cause among critics.

“I think people really hate when artists these days have tons of fun and don’t care what the critics think,” he points out. “People hate that. It’s not like I don’t care to be hurtful towards the critics or anyone. It’s more so that I just don’t care, for my mental health, and the way I make music. I don’t know why everyone’s so serious.”

Aminé is making a lot of decisions with his mental health in mind these days, which might have something to do with his transportation of choice today.

“I’ve been riding my bike like every day, and that’s for my personal happiness,” he says. “Like, getting out on a bike, and being outside, and looking at the trees for a second. I have my headphones in. It just makes me so happy. And I know that sounds old as fuck, but it feels good. [Laughs.] It’s just what I needed.”

It seems to be working. As our conversation comes to an end, Aminé’s phone lights up with a call from his dentist. It turns out he has an appointment for a root canal in less than 30 minutes, but he’s being extremely chill about it.

When he tells me about the procedure, I reflexively blurt out, “Oh, shit. Sorry.” With a big smile on his face, he responds, “You know what’s crazy? Everybody keeps saying, ‘Oh, shit,’ but I’ve been doing my research on root canals, and you heal in like an hour. They drill a hole in your tooth, fill it up with some filling, and it’s over. It’s hella cool.”

On that impossibly optimistic note, my afternoon in Aminé’s world comes to an end. Just as casually as he arrived, he thanks me for my time, hops on his bike, and rides away into the California sun.