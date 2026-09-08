David Cabrera
Latest Stories
Joe Budden Argued His Way to the Top
Joe Budden discusses being number one on Complex's inaugural Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking, his podcasting competition, and what's in store for the future.
The Best Celeb Street Style at NYFW: Pusha T, Dipset, and More
Pusha T in Thom Browne, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones of Dipset in Who Decides War, J. Balvin in Willy Chavarria, these are the best celeb outfits from NYFW
The Coolest Pieces in Design Right Now
Streetwear has always been connected to art and objects, but now even more creators are putting their distinct mark on the design space.
Saying Goodbye to ‘Atlanta’
Zazie Beetz talks initially not feeling Atlanta enough for the FX series, the importance of Van's character, and why it was time for the series to end.
Curating Your Crib
Shannon Maldonado, Christian Figueroa, Christine Espinal, and Ben Willett offer their tried and true tips for decorating your space.
What Chance the Rapper Is Leaving Behind
“It's not about me.” Chance the Rapper is confident in his mission. Complex caught up with the artist in his Chicago home.
JID Has Mastered the Art of Patience
Complex spoke to JID ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated third studio album, 'The Forever Story.'
Givēon Is Making Music for Himself. Not for R&B Purists.
Celebrating the release of ‘Give or Take,’ Giveon spends a day with Complex in New York, discussing his rise to stardom and his thoughts on the state of R&B.
25 Years of Staple: Jeff Staple Breaks Down the Items That Define His Career in Streetwear
From an original Staple silk screen to a book of business cards, Jeff Staple breaks down 10 items that help define his 25-year career in streetwear.
NIGO Talks 20 Years of Complex and Streetwear
NIGO remixed Complex's logo and designed merch for our 20th birthday. Here, he talks about his designs, his friendships with Kid Cudi and Virgil, and more.
Fivio Foreign Says the 'King of New York' Title Doesn’t Matter. He’s Aiming Higher.
Fivio Foreign wants to elevate Brooklyn drill with his debut album 'B.I.B.L.E.,' and he’s eyeing something even bigger than the ‘King of New York’ throne.
Pusha-T Is Outdoing Himself
With some of rap’s biggest stars by his side, Pusha-T is getting ready to drop an album that he says is even better and more well-rounded than 2018’s 'DAYTONA.'
Finding Teezo Touchdown
Before his first show at Madison Square Garden, on tour with Tyler, the Creator, we find Teezo Touchdown at his realest.
Pelle Pelle and Avirex Are Back: Here’s How Hip-Hop Popularized Leather Jackets
Leather jackets have always been popular within hip-hop culture. Here's how leather jacket brands like Pelle Pelle and Avirex developed a cult following .
Gunna Saw It Coming
Gunna surprised the industry by outselling a pop superstar to earn another No. 1 album on the charts, but he says everything is simply going as planned.
An Afternoon in Aminé’s World
On a sunny November day in Los Angeles, Aminé takes a ride on his bike and invites us into his world after dropping his new project ‘TwoPointFive.’
A Luxurious Drive Through New York With Rick Ross
Taking a scenic drive through New York City, Rick Ross gets candid about his life, his career, and his forthcoming album ‘Richer Than I Ever Been.’
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Keith Herron Wants Advisry to Be the Next Great Multimedia Brand
Keith Herron's Advisry is one of our “Brands to Watch” at ComplexCon 2021. We caught up with him to talk its history, influences, future goals, and more.