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David Cabrera

Joined December 2022 | 117 posts
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Latest Stories

Joe Budden Media Star Career

Joe Budden Argued His Way to the Top

Joe Budden discusses being number one on Complex's inaugural Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking, his podcasting competition, and what's in store for the future.

David Cabrera1263 days ago
Best of NYFW Celeb Street Style Featuring Juelz Santana and Jim Jones

The Best Celeb Street Style at NYFW: Pusha T, Dipset, and More

Pusha T in Thom Browne, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones of Dipset in Who Decides War, J. Balvin in Willy Chavarria, these are the best celeb outfits from NYFW

David Cabrera1303 days ago
Complex Volume 002 Best Design Pieces

The Coolest Pieces in Design Right Now

Streetwear has always been connected to art and objects, but now even more creators are putting their distinct mark on the design space.

David Cabrera1364 days ago
complex volumes atlanta zazzie

Saying Goodbye to ‘Atlanta’

Zazie Beetz talks initially not feeling Atlanta enough for the FX series, the importance of Van's character, and why it was time for the series to end.

David Cabrera1365 days ago
tips on decorating your space complex volume 002

Curating Your Crib

Shannon Maldonado, Christian Figueroa, Christine Espinal, and Ben Willett offer their tried and true tips for decorating your space.

David Cabrera1367 days ago
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chancetherapperprofilechicagooriginaltwo

What Chance the Rapper Is Leaving Behind

“It's not about me.” Chance the Rapper is confident in his mission. Complex caught up with the artist in his Chicago home.

David Cabrera1470 days ago
jidmusicwidefeatureoriginalphotography

JID Has Mastered the Art of Patience

Complex spoke to JID ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated third studio album, 'The Forever Story.'

David Cabrera1486 days ago
Giveon poses for his Complex interview photoshoot

Givēon Is Making Music for Himself. Not for R&B Purists.

Celebrating the release of ‘Give or Take,’ Giveon spends a day with Complex in New York, discussing his rise to stardom and his thoughts on the state of R&amp;B.

David Cabrera1527 days ago
10 Items That Define Jeff Staple's 25 Years in Streetwear

25 Years of Staple: Jeff Staple Breaks Down the Items That Define His Career in Streetwear

From an original Staple silk screen to a book of business cards, Jeff Staple breaks down 10 items that help define his 25-year career in streetwear.

David Cabrera1574 days ago
Nigo's Complex logo remix and Maneki-Neko graphic for 20th birthday

NIGO Talks 20 Years of Complex and Streetwear

NIGO remixed Complex's logo and designed merch for our 20th birthday. Here, he talks about his designs, his friendships with Kid Cudi and Virgil, and more.

David Cabrera1574 days ago
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Fivio Foreign Complex interview photo by David Cabrera

Fivio Foreign Says the 'King of New York' Title Doesn’t Matter. He’s Aiming Higher.

Fivio Foreign wants to elevate Brooklyn drill with his debut album 'B.I.B.L.E.,' and he’s eyeing something even bigger than the ‘King of New York’ throne.

David Cabrera1620 days ago
Pusha-T poses for his Complex interview 2022

Pusha-T Is Outdoing Himself

With some of rap’s biggest stars by his side, Pusha-T is getting ready to drop an album that he says is even better and more well-rounded than 2018’s 'DAYTONA.'

David Cabrera1632 days ago
Teezo Touchdown poses for his Complex interview

Finding Teezo Touchdown

Before his first show at Madison Square Garden, on tour with Tyler, the Creator, we find Teezo Touchdown at his realest.

David Cabrera1633 days ago
How Hip Hop Popularized Leather Jackets in Fashion

Pelle Pelle and Avirex Are Back: Here’s How Hip-Hop Popularized Leather Jackets

Leather jackets have always been popular within hip-hop culture. Here's how leather jacket brands like Pelle Pelle and Avirex developed a cult following .

David Cabrera1655 days ago
Gunna poses for his Complex interview

Gunna Saw It Coming

Gunna surprised the industry by outselling a pop superstar to earn another No. 1 album on the charts, but he says everything is simply going as planned.

David Cabrera1700 days ago
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Aminé poses for his Complex interview

An Afternoon in Aminé’s World

On a sunny November day in Los Angeles, Aminé takes a ride on his bike and invites us into his world after dropping his new project ‘TwoPointFive.’

David Cabrera1758 days ago
Rick Ross poses for his Complex interview

A Luxurious Drive Through New York With Rick Ross

Taking a scenic drive through New York City, Rick Ross gets candid about his life, his career, and his forthcoming album ‘Richer Than I Ever Been.’

David Cabrera1759 days ago
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Advisry by Keith Herron

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Keith Herron Wants Advisry to Be the Next Great Multimedia Brand

Keith Herron's Advisry is one of our “Brands to Watch” at ComplexCon 2021. We caught up with him to talk its history, influences, future goals, and more.

David Cabrera1777 days ago

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