Alina Baraz has shared her new single “Alone with You.”

Produced by Spencer Stewart, the intimate song sees the singer speaking to her lover about their connection. It’s Baraz’s first independent release since teaming up with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters and follows her 2020 debut album It Was Divine, which boasted features from Khalid, 6LACK, Nas, and Smino. The record also opened at No. 43 on the Billboard 200.

Prior to It Was Divine, Alina Baraz released her Urban Flora EP in 2015 and her project The Color of You in 2018, which included her hit song “Electric” with Khalid.

Stream “Alone with You” below.