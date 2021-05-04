HoneyKomb Brazy has been arrested for violating his probation as well as for drug and gun charges.

FOX 10 reports that the Mobile, Alabama rapper born Nashon Jones was apprehended on Monday morning in connection to a shootout, for which there had been a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the incident took place outside a barbershop in Montgomery a couple days before Brazy was planning to travel to Mobile for his grandparents’ funeral; they were killed in a house fire in February. Gunfire erupted between Brazy’s crew and some rivals, with the DA saying the incident was either shared or livestreamed on social media. The footage reportedly showed a car driving up and opening fire at Brazy and his friends, with the rapper purportedly returning fire.

HoneyKomb Brazy is set to have a hearing where the DA’s office will use evidence to request that the judge rescind his probation in lieu of the new charges, as well as not checking in with his probation officer, and not getting authorization to exit the state.

Brazy took the blame for causing his grandparents’ deaths, believing that their murders were the result of a feud he was having with someone. Investigators also believed this and ruled the incident as a homicide.

“I hate y’all got caught up In my Shìt smh this Shìt hurt,” Brazy wrote on Instagram in February, alongside a photo of his grandparents. Prior to their home exploding, neighbors heard gunshots. An autopsy later showed that the rapper’s grandfather died from multiple gunshots, while his grandmother’s cause of death is currently unknown.

He also had someone post on his Instagram on Tuesday, screenshotting Brazy’s request for “the best lawyer”: