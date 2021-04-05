Akon’s cryptocurrency construction plans won’t be limited to Senegal. The artist-turned-mogul told Uganda’s NBS that he plans to build a futuristic city in the country.

The Ugandan government announced on Monday that it has allotted Akon one square mile of land for him to begin planning an Akon City in the country.

Like the city he is building in his native country of Senegal, the Ugandan Akon City will operate on his AKoin stellar-based cryptocurrency. Akon did not reveal how much this project would cost. However, its sister city cost around $6 billion to construct.

Along with the cost of construction, the amenities included in Akon City, Uganda have not been announced. Yet, it will likely follow the blueprint laid in Senegal which includes a Hamptons Hospital campus, Hamptons Mall, its own school, police department, and waste management service as well as parks, stadiums, and other recreational facilities.

When asked if the average Ugandan would be able to afford these amenities, Akon urged the public to believe and invest in themselves because the development of cryptocurrency will bring the country much-needed opportunities.

“I know if I put it there, they’re going to find a way to afford it because it’s going to motivate them,” Akon said. “But ultimately when you create an opportunity, people grow with that opportunity, people learn with that opportunity, people are motivated with that opportunity.”

Construction on Akon City in Uganda will be completed by 2036. Akon City in Senegal will start construction this year and is expected to be completed in three years.