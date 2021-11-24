Fresh off capturing the biggest debut of 2021 with her long-awaited fourth studio album, 30, Adele sat down with CBC Radio’s Tom Power for an exclusive interview in which she opened up about her friendship with Drake.

“We are a dying breed,” Adele said about herself and Drake, referring to the singular space of mega-stardom that they both occupy. “There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it.… We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of, like, you know, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get the f—k out.’ We existed in the old school.”

Adele added, “I can say something to him, and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is, like, one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”

It isn’t the first time Adele has expressed her admiration for Drake. During a conversation with Capital Breakfast in October, the global pop star revealed she gave Drizzy a first listen of her new album.

“I played it to Drake last year when he was in town,” she said. “And I was like ‘is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘absolutely’ but that’s it really.’”

Adele went on to say that she’s not really into shopping her albums around to others to get their thoughts on it before it drops.

“Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘can I get your thoughts on this?”

