Action Bronson joined The Joe Rogan Experience to talk about his weight loss journey, what he was up to during quarantine, and how playing DMX helped his wife get through labor.

During the conversation, Bronson explained that his wife was in labor for 18 hours during the birth of their child. During that time, the couple had different instruments like Peruvian flute music playing to help during labor to assist her. When nothing was working, Bronson starting playing DMX instead.

“I played DMX. ‘stop, drop,’” Bronson explained to Rogan. “That motherfucker jumped out of her! I swear on everything, it’s on camera. It’s on film, as soon as the Peruvian flute music stopped, DMX came on, he heard the [barking] and he jumped out.”

Bronson went on to say that he wished he could have told X that story. Later in the conversation, Bronson also talked about quarantine allowed him to refocus on what he finds happiness in.

“It was a long time coming I’m happy that it happened now … If it didn’t happen, I would have been in the grave,” Bronson explained during the podcast. He revealed that at one point, he weighed 380 pounds. Now, after an extensive weight loss journey ​​​​​​, he works out avidly and even revealed that both he and Rogan worked out before filming the podcast episode.

Listen to the entire episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring Action Bronson down below.