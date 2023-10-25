Tyler, the Creator Offers Suggestions on How to Improve YouTube: 'If I Wanted TikTok I Would Get One'

It’s not secret that YouTube has been a goddamn mess lately, even for those springing for the Premium experience. Something as simple as a quick search can lead to a handful of actual results, followed by a slew of recommended searches and continued pushes for you to watch blatantly TikTok-esque Shorts.

Taking YouTube to task is Tyler, the Creator, who pointed out these exact issues in a tweet shared on Wednesday. As Tyler pointed out, he’s a Premium subscriber yet still gets bombarded with Shorts. As a remedy, he suggested adding a setting that would allow users to filter out Shorts from appearing in their feed. Additionally, he questioned the aforementioned search annoyances, including the fact that totally unrelated results are sometimes shown.

"[I'm] paying for premium stop showing me 'shorts' if i wanted tiktok i would get one," Tyler wrote, as seen below. "[M]ake a setting option where shorts dont show up at all...and what happened to the search bar? yall show 6 results then show trending or results that has NOTHING to do with my search."

Tyler tagged YouTube in the tweet, which he ended with an "ily."