Michelle Williams Pokes Fun at Fame: 'I Was in One of the Most Iconic Girl Groups and No One Recognizes Me'

Michelle Williams says her fondness for the unparalleled comedic stylings of Larry David proved key in her choosing to star in a new campaign for Uber One in Australia.
In one clip, the Destiny’s Child alum is seen reading a phone notification regarding her Uber One membership, then telling a stranger on a park bench that the resulting savings “don’t disappoint.” This spurs a non-reaction, of sorts, that inspires Williams to joke about her fame.
“You know what is disappointing?” she says. “I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me.”
From there, we hear a fellow park patron shout “Michelle!” multiple times, though it’s quickly revealed that this person is yelling at their dog, also named Michelle. Meanwhile, the same aforementioned stranger on the park bench asks Michelle Williams if she is indeed Michelle Williams, sparking a brief expression of excitement that’s swiftly crushed when she realizes the woman is simply returning her dropped wallet.
In an interview with Australia’s Today Show, Williams said she found the initial pitch from the Uber folks to be “hilarious” when she was first presented with the idea.
“I love Australia and Aussie humor,” she said, as seen below. “You kind of have to be, to me, smart to understand the humor and the sarcasm and that’s what made me want to do it. I don’t know. Y’all familiar with Larry David? I love Larry David.”
On Instagram, Williams commemorated the new campaign with a video that also saw her mention that she was recently cast in the upcoming Death Becomes Her musical based on the 1992 film of the same name. Per Williams, both projects simply “came my way” while she was minding her own business.
“God is awesome,” she told fans. “These are opportunities that I wasn’t looking for.”