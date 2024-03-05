Michelle Williams Pokes Fun at Fame: 'I Was in One of the Most Iconic Girl Groups and No One Recognizes Me'

Michelle Williams says her fondness for the unparalleled comedic stylings of Larry David proved key in her choosing to star in a new campaign for Uber One in Australia.

In one clip, the Destiny’s Child alum is seen reading a phone notification regarding her Uber One membership, then telling a stranger on a park bench that the resulting savings “don’t disappoint.” This spurs a non-reaction, of sorts, that inspires Williams to joke about her fame.

“You know what is disappointing?” she says. “I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me.”