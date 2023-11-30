Lenny Kravitz on Being Sexually Coerced as a Teen: 'I Lived, and I Learned'

Lenny Kravitz says he “wasn’t traumatized” by a sexual coercion experience he experienced as a teenager.

Ahead of the March release of Blue Electric Light, his first new album in more than five years, Kravitz spoke with Madison Vain for Esquire. During their discussions, an incident the artist previously detailed in his 2020 book Let Love Rule is mentioned.

As Kravitz wrote in his memoir, he was a teenager when his parents asked a family friend to watch him while they were away. At one point, the family friend had a group of people over to the residence; later that same night, one of those individuals, a woman, came into his room and started to touch him.