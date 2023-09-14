Kid Cudi Shuts Down Rumors of Falling Out With Timothée Chalamet: ‘Timmy Is My Brother’

Kid Cudi is urging fans to not believe “the gossip online” after being made the subject of a rumor purporting he and Timothée Chalamet had a falling out.

This past weekend, Cudi responded to a fan who mentioned the rumor “going viral on TikTok.” The fan’s tweet was itself shared in response to Cudi wondering why a different fan had quote-tweeted a pic of him and Chalamet from 2021, saying they were “devastated” after catching wind of the rumor.

According to Cudi, who recently mentioned Chalamet in his Insano track "Most Ain't Dennis," he and the Dune: Part Two actor spoke mere weeks ago. Furthermore, all is indeed well between the two.

“What da hell,” Cudi said. “I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip online yall."