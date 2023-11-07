Tyler, the Creator Reacts to Alchemist’s Criticism of Rappers Performing Over Vocals: ‘It’s Only a Few That Care’

Tyler, the Creator has agreed with The Alchemist's comments about rappers needing to learn their songs instead of using backing vocals during live shows.

In the latest episode of GOAT Talk with Complex, Alc sat with Earl Sweatshirt, and they discussed some of the greatest and worst things of all time. One particular question that came up was "woat trend in rap" which the legendary producer claimed was rappers who don't even bother rapping without backing vocals.

"Rapping over your fucking lyrics on stage," Alchemist said. "I don't know who started this like.... I'm just going to say, like, I want to hear your voice. You're an entertainer, take your vocals out of the beats and rap on the beats for Christ's sake. It's the ground floor of hip-hop. You can be experimental, go all out, change the game, but can we at least not lip sync?"

Sweatshirt chimed in to say that artists aren't writing their lyrics anymore, but it's not necessarily a bad thing, as people coming up in the game are learning other aspects of music and looking to create the next big thing in the genre. However, he still said, "You should try to learn your songs."