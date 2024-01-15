Statik Selektah Reveals He's Been in the Hospital Tending to a Medical Issue: 'Life Gets Complicated'

Statik Selektah has revealed to fans that he's currently in the hospital and dealing with a medical issue.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old took to his Instagram with a post of him lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube inserted in his nose. Statik didn't say what happened to him, but he did explain he had a difficult experience in the hospital.

"Rush into to have an emergency 1 hour surgery … 2 days later," he wrote. "Life gets complicated. I'm good now breathing on my own & will be back on the streets in a sec. Thanks for the love from everyone. Can't reply to each of you so if you're seeing this thank you."

He continued, "Happy to be here. [prayer hands emoji, purple heart emoji] (ps thanks to @mama_selektah holding me down since day 1). Love yours. Not gone lie, i seen that light house a few times in the last 24 hours while i was under & a whole buncha other shit I'll never forget."