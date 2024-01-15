Statik Selektah Reveals He's Been in the Hospital Tending to a Medical Issue: 'Life Gets Complicated'

Statik Selektah has revealed to fans that he's currently in the hospital and dealing with a medical issue.
On Sunday, the 41-year-old took to his Instagram with a post of him lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube inserted in his nose. Statik didn't say what happened to him, but he did explain he had a difficult experience in the hospital.
"Rush into to have an emergency 1 hour surgery … 2 days later," he wrote. "Life gets complicated. I'm good now breathing on my own & will be back on the streets in a sec. Thanks for the love from everyone. Can't reply to each of you so if you're seeing this thank you."
He continued, "Happy to be here. [prayer hands emoji, purple heart emoji] (ps thanks to @mama_selektah holding me down since day 1). Love yours. Not gone lie, i seen that light house a few times in the last 24 hours while i was under & a whole buncha other shit I'll never forget."
Statik just released the official music video for "Welcome Back," the first clip from his latest collaborative album with Bun B titled TrillStatik 3. The album was recorded and released in one day last month, and fans could watch the whole process via livestream.
The two recorded 15 songs for the album with guest appearances from the likes of Method Man, Paul Wall, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, Rome Streetz, and more. Soon after its release, 2 Chainz told the Rap Radar Podcast that he would be releasing a Statik Selektah collaborative project.
"The next project I'm putting out is that Statik project," he said. "But its a lot of upgrading, moving around and stuff like that. It's actually fun. It's actually really, really fun to be working on this. It's like, no trap drums whatsoever. But I'm able to navigate through that. I'm a really good rapper, man."