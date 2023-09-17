Snoop Dogg Reveals He’s ‘Scared’ of Horses: ‘Get That Muthaf***a Away From Me'

Snoop Dogg has revealed he's terrified of horses on the latest episode of Double G News.

In the episode, which was filmed in 2020 but released last week, the Doggfather made it clear that he's not a fan of horses after his special guest Tiffany Haddish explained how she wanted to be a horse farmer.

"I'm scared of horses," Snoop Dogg stated. "To this day, Tiff. I don't know why I'm just fucking scared of them."

He continued after Haddish asked if he was telling the truth, "I'm so serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I done been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of shit. N****s ain't never been in a scene with a horse. N***a get that muthafucka away from me. I don't know why."

Tiffany Haddish said that Snoop might've fallen off a horse in a past life, and the Long Beach legend agreed by saying, "I think I may have been the Headless Horseman or some muthafuckin' body."