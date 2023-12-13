Punch Addresses People Criticizing SZA’s Songwriting Abilities, Says It Feels Like ‘Discrediting Black Women’

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson has called out people for negating Black women and their talent when speaking on SZA and her latest album, SOS.

Earlier the week, a video surfaced online showing songwriter and producer Leon Thomas III performing an acoustic version of SZA's hit single "Snooze." It didn't take long for people to believe Thomas wrote the song, which led Punch to chime in and clear the air that SZA was the one responsible for penning the track.

"Lol. Y'all gotta chill," Punch tweeted. "SZA wrote every word. Leon made the beat with Babyface and a couple others."