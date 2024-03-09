Metro Boomin and Future Announce They're Dropping 2 Projects in New Album Trailer

Metro Boomin and Future have announced they'll be surprising fans with not one but two albums in a brand new trailer starring the voice of the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep.

On Friday, Metro shared the trailer on his social platforms, which shows the formidable duo riding in two separate luxury cars in a deserted setting. Both vehicles stop beside each other as Metro and Future exit and stand side-by-side.

In the background, viewers can hear an old audio clip of the late Prodigy speaking on his peers who try to rap and telling them to leave the skill to those who can actually do it. The trailer then cuts to a tagline that reveals the album's title, We Don't Trust You, and a pair of two dates, "3 22 24" and "4 12 24."