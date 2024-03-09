Metro Boomin and Future Announce They're Dropping 2 Projects in New Album Trailer

Metro Boomin and Future have announced they'll be surprising fans with not one but two albums in a brand new trailer starring the voice of the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep.
On Friday, Metro shared the trailer on his social platforms, which shows the formidable duo riding in two separate luxury cars in a deserted setting. Both vehicles stop beside each other as Metro and Future exit and stand side-by-side.
In the background, viewers can hear an old audio clip of the late Prodigy speaking on his peers who try to rap and telling them to leave the skill to those who can actually do it. The trailer then cuts to a tagline that reveals the album's title, We Don't Trust You, and a pair of two dates, "3 22 24" and "4 12 24."
According to an official press release, Metro and Future's We Don't Trust You will arrive on March 22, and a second album will be released on April 12. We Don't Trust You follows Metro's Heroes & Villains and Future's I Never Liked You, which both arrived in 2022.
"Two LPs' worth of Metro's sinister cinematic soundscapes and Future's irresistible demon musicality," reads the press release. "These projects are a culmination of rap's most fruitful partnership."
Future is no stranger to releasing albums one after the other. He did so in 2017 when he dropped Future and unleashed the R&B-tinged HNDRXX a week later. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making the rapper the first artist to release two chart-topping albums in consecutive weeks.
However, this is also the longest Future has gone in his career without dropping a new project.