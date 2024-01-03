Meek Mill Says the Only 'Solid Way Out the Trenches' Is 'Being Smart'

Meek Mill had some words of advice for those trying to make it out of the trenches.
On Tuesday, the Philly native took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to reflect on the trenches and how one should think if they were looking to change their circumstance. According to Meek, being a "gangsta" doesn't lead to any good; instead, intelligence is the only way out of the trenches.
"Being gangsta will get you hurt put in jail or killed," Meek said. "Being smart will get you out of poverty and your family and friends living better … it's no comparison, being smart is the only solid way out the trenches… everything else is wide range life risk just to survive!"
Meek is no stranger to speaking his mind on X, with many people debating his thoughts while incorporating their own. Last month, Meek reflected on the use of rap lyrics as evidence in Young Thug and YFN Lucci's respective court cases and claimed every rapper shares verses.
Thugga and Lucci are dealing with prosecutors who are using their rap lyrics in their trials, but according to Meek, they shouldn't be allowed to do that because some of those verses are from whoever may be in the studio at the time of that recording.
"It should be impossible to charge thug and lucci for lyrics because in this studio we all give eachother lines and don't remember who said what after a high night in the studio," said Meek. "I have done it with both of them ... they both gave me lyrics b4... we all do this!"