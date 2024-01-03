Meek Mill Says the Only 'Solid Way Out the Trenches' Is 'Being Smart'

Meek Mill had some words of advice for those trying to make it out of the trenches.

On Tuesday, the Philly native took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to reflect on the trenches and how one should think if they were looking to change their circumstance. According to Meek, being a "gangsta" doesn't lead to any good; instead, intelligence is the only way out of the trenches.

"Being gangsta will get you hurt put in jail or killed," Meek said. "Being smart will get you out of poverty and your family and friends living better … it's no comparison, being smart is the only solid way out the trenches… everything else is wide range life risk just to survive!"