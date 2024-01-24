Meek Mill Calls Cops Who Arrested Him in 2007 Liars

Meek Mill called out the cops who lied in order to arrest him in 2007, kicking off more than a decade of legal issues for the rapper.

The Philly native posted on X, formerly Twitter, on the 17th anniversary of the arrest to reflect on the incident and explain what really happened on that day that changed his life forever. According to Meek, he wasn't selling crack as officers accused. Instead, he was pushing weed and selling it to the crack dealers who were making the real money.

"January 23rd I caught this case I got charged for pointed a gun at a cop and selling crack," he wrote alongside the same mugshot used for his Dreamchasers 4 cover art. "I was just walking to the store with with a gun to protect my one life in a dangerous hood! Them cops lied on me and karma is repaying me! Be a good person you gone prosper! I did not sell or have crack on me! I only sold crack a few weeks when I was flat broke."

He continued, "I was selling weed to the people who sold crack that had the big stacks of cash! The same weed trapping they doing nowadays! But paying 6k a pound for haze at 17 crazy lol."