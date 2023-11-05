Machine Gun Kelly Gives Strange Interview at F1 Racing Event in Brazil

Machine Gun Kelly's strange Formula 1 Brazil interview is going viral for how strange the envounter was.

Over the weekend, Sky Sports reporter and former racing driver Martin Brundle was conducting his notoriously confrontational interviews on the event's grid walk when he bumped into Kelly, who was enjoying the festivities at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. The conversation started well with Brundle telling Kelly it was "good" to see him at the event, but things soon got awkward.

Kelly told Brundle he had "no idea" what he said but thanked him for the comment anyway, which led to the reporter repeating himself and Kelly stating it was "an honor" to be at the event. Brundle then asked Kelly about anything new happening in his career, but the rapper claimed he didn't hear what was said, and led to the question being asked once more.

"Oh, my career…..I don't think about my career. I don't think about it," MGK said. Brundle replied, "Well, I'll tell you what, good luck with it, whatever you do. What do you think about our business in F1?"