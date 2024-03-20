Kendrick Lamar Purchases Vintage Buick Regal: 'My Big Cousin Pat Dogg Smiling Down'

Kendrick Lamar is the new owner of a vintage Buick Regal, the same model his parents drove him home in from the hospital after he was born.
On Tuesday, K. Dot posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off his new purchase, including one photo showing his reflection in the car and another of him as a kid playing with a toy version of the vehicle.
"Aye life get real tricky," he wrote under the set of photos. "No matter where you at with it. i never pick and choose what stories to relate to. all of them is relative. like my momma say tho. different strokes for different folks. a good ol saying can snap you back into reality sometimes. but in the moment of confusion, the best thing you can do is find a gnx. make you realize the only thing that matters in life is that original paper work."
The rapper also honored his late cousin in the post. He added, "That TL2 code. 1 of 547. yea i finally changed. its over with. dhz. my big cousin pat dogg smiling down. anybody wanna line it up. i'll pull heem off the floor and flip yo shit."
Lamar has a long history with Buick Regals. In a 2012 conversation with Complex, the pgLang rapper shared that his father brought him home from the hospital in a Regal in June 1987.
"My pops put me on to rap," he said. "When I was born, I came home from the hospital in an '87 Buick Regal while my pops was bumping Big Daddy Kane." Also, in the 2009 song "Wanna Be Heard," Lamar rapped about the car, saying, "As an '87 Regal with the tree air freshener on the rearview mirror."
Lamar's love for vintage items is no secret. Fans know his passion for old-school bike cruisers, and he went viral last year for purchasing and rocking a pair of fake "Flu Game" Air Jordan Retro 12 sneakers.