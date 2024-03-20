Kendrick Lamar Purchases Vintage Buick Regal: 'My Big Cousin Pat Dogg Smiling Down'

Kendrick Lamar is the new owner of a vintage Buick Regal, the same model his parents drove him home in from the hospital after he was born.

On Tuesday, K. Dot posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off his new purchase, including one photo showing his reflection in the car and another of him as a kid playing with a toy version of the vehicle.

"Aye life get real tricky," he wrote under the set of photos. "No matter where you at with it. i never pick and choose what stories to relate to. all of them is relative. like my momma say tho. different strokes for different folks. a good ol saying can snap you back into reality sometimes. but in the moment of confusion, the best thing you can do is find a gnx. make you realize the only thing that matters in life is that original paper work."

The rapper also honored his late cousin in the post. He added, "That TL2 code. 1 of 547. yea i finally changed. its over with. dhz. my big cousin pat dogg smiling down. anybody wanna line it up. i'll pull heem off the floor and flip yo shit."