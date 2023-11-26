John Oates Speaks Out Amid Legal Battle With Daryl Hall, Calls for 'Communal Reflection'

John Oates has released a statement amid his ongoing legal feud with Hall & Oates bandmate Daryl Hall.
Earlier this week, Oates took to his Instagram page with a message calling for "communal reflection" for those who are going through difficult times. According to Oates, people should reach out and support those in need.
"During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let's not forget those experiencing challenges globally," he wrote. "As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world. -J.O. 👊🏽."
Oates's message comes after his bandmate Daryl Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against him earlier this month, alongside putting forth a motion for a temporary restraining order. The restraining order will start on Nov. 30, with the details of the lawsuit remaining relatively scarce.
Hall openly criticized Oates during an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast last year. As mentioned by TMZ, Hall said, "You think John Oates is my partner? … He's my business partner. He's not my creative partner." He also described Oates as his "brother" but not his "creative brother."
Ultimately, Hall claimed they were business partners with the music and nothing more. "We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we've always been very separate, and that's a really important thing for me," he said.
The duo has never officially split up, but they haven't released an album together since their 2006 holiday record, Home for Christmas. Throughout their career as recording artists, which started in 1970 after they met in 1967, they released 18 studio albums and scored six No. 1 singles.