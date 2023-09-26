Ice Cube Discusses “No Vaseline” and N.W.A, Says Iconic Diss Track ‘Was Something I Had to Do’

Ice Cube has revealed his iconic N.W.A diss track "No Vaseline" was something he had to get off his chest instead of just being an incredible lyrical assault.

On Monday, the West Coast rap legend took part in a Q&A session on X, formerly known as Twitter, and two questions that stood out reflected on his time with his group N.W.A. One person had asked Cube if his diss track "No Vaseline" was his "favorite lyrical accomplishment," and he claimed that wasn't the point of making the record.

"No. It was something I had to do," Cube wrote. Another fan asked the 54-year-old if N.W.A was created to "destroy" conscious rap, which had been bubbling at the time, and he replied, "No. N.W.A started out as a straight underground rap group with no expectations of commercial success. Fans and the media turns us into a mainstream juggernaut."