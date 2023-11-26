Fabolous Takes on Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' Freestyle Challenge

The "new truck" Fab referred to is his new Mercedes-Benz G 500 4×4² (a.k.a. the "G-Class Squared") he received as gift for his 46th birthday earlier this week.

Prior to the release of the instrumental version, Drizzy put out a challenge to any rapper that could drop heat over the beats produced by The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, Ovrkast and more.

"Dropping the instrumentals this week I wanna hear who's barring up," he wrote on his Instagram Stories next to a graphic of his Scary Hours 3 cover.

Drake's Scary Hours 3 instrumentals dropped on Thanksgiving Day (November 23), and made it an interactive experience for fans. In addition to making them available on streaming platforms, the Toronto rap star made fans work their way through various "rooms" in his Toronto mansion on the website drakerelated.com to download each track.