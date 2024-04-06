Diddy Shares "Victory" Music Video Clip Showing Him Running From Police: 'Bad Boy For Life'

undefined, the media mogul is putting up a tough front, sharing the music video of his 1997 track “Victory,” which shows him escaping the clutches of law enforcement.

On Friday, Diddy hopped onto Instagram and shared the 6-minute long video with the caption, “Bad Boy For Life.” The video and the caption are certainly an audacious choice that reveals how the Bad Boys Records founder might feel about his current circumstances, given the video features scenes of Combs evading police who are hunting down the rapper.

The music video was directed by Marcus Nispel and is one of the most expensive visuals ever made. Nispel and Diddy used the video to pay homage to the 1987 film The Running Man—the video takes place in a futuristic city in 3002 AD with the mogul playing a character that's on the run. At one point, Diddy gets cornered on a rooftop and proceeds to jump off the building to avoid being taken into custody.

Dennis Hopper and Danny DeVito made cameo appearances in the video, along with socialites Tamara Beckwith and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.