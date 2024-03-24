Dababy Negotiates Deal with Smoke Shop Owner After Seeing His Face Used on Store Products

DaBaby managed to work out a deal with a shop that was selling products with his likeness on it.

Over the weekend, the rapper entered a smoke shop where he discovered various items for marijuana use with images of his face plastered on them. According to Baby, he was never approached about his likeness being used for these products, which was a violation of his rights, and he proceeded to set matters straight.

“We gotta discuss this, man,” he says in the video below. “What this is, bruh? Well, I need my percentage. You gotta give me one for free or something!”

DaBaby asked what one of the items cost, and when he found out it was selling for $49.99, he said the owner needed to cough up $4.99 or 10 percent of each sale, which the store owner agreed to.