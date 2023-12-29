Boosie Badazz On Why He Doesn’t Want His Son Wearing Ski Masks

Boosie Badazz has revealed he doesn’t like the recent balaclava, or Pooh Shiesty mask, fashion trend and told his son he doesn’t want to see him wearing it for safety reasons.

The 41-year-old shared a video of himself talking to his son about the fashion trend and tried telling him that the mask is a safety issue. According to Boosie, the masks are generally associated with violence and can easily have someone or something react a certain way.

“Why don’t you take that Pooh Shiesty mask off,” Boosie said in the video. “You done had it on about two days. You out here in the mountains, a bear going to think you something else, bear going to bite your fucking finger off.”

He continued after his son told him he’s wearing a Nike ski mask, “Man I don’t give a fuck, it’s called a Pooh Shiesty man, it ain’t no Nike man….I don’t be on your trail. I’m trying to better you, bro. What if you jump out the car with somebody with that on? 'Cause every time somebody walk by me with that on I be watching them, bro.”

Boosie added that he’s not used to people wearing balaclavas as a fashion item because he’s seen them worn by people using them to conceal their identity while committing crimes. He also said it won’t be anything he’ll get used to while telling his son he won’t be wearing one anymore.

“That’s never going to be a fashion [trend] to me, bro,” Boosie said. “It’s dangerous, I don’t want my son wearing Pooh Shiestys. Real shit bro…I don’t want nothing to happen to you.”