Video Shows Bloody Mosh Pit Brawl Erupt During Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Rolling Loud Performance

A fight broke out in a mosh pit during Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, and video footage showed the bloody scuffle.

The Vultures 1 duo performed at the hip-hop festival on Thursday night, and fans broke out into moshpits as songs off the new album rang throughout the Hollywood Park Grounds.

However, one of the mosh pits got pretty violent, as video footage surfaced online showing someone with a bloodied face getting physical with several people. At one point, the person received multiple punches to the face.

There's no official report on why the brawl started in the first place, but the caption in the video below alleges that the person with the bloodied face was a transgender woman who got "jumped" during Ye and Ty's set.