Billboard has announced the launch of a new game in which players can win $25,000.

On Tuesday, the magazine revealed it will unleash a new app titled Billboard Hot 100 Challenge: Predict the Hits. This mobile experience lets participants guess hit records in a fantasy sports-style format. To play, participants will listen to a new song each day from Monday through Friday and guess where each track will fall on the chart before the end of the game on July 16.

Points in the contest are accumulated based on "the accuracy of each participant’s respective predictions." The winner at the end of the game will nab the grand prize of $25,000 cash. The second-place competitor will get VIP access for two to a 2024 or 2025 Billboard event or conference, while third place will receive two concert tickets to a show in their area.

“For more than six decades, the Billboard Hot 100 has been the music industry’s top chart for measuring hits,” Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard's executive vice president of charts, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to create a new and unique interactive experience for passionate fans. The Hot 100 Challenge provides fans an entirely new way to engage with the Billboard charts and their love of new music.

He added, "We’re redefining how fans engage with chart-topping hits and ushering in a new music discovery and enjoyment era.”

Players interested in joining the game must be 18 years old and reside in the United States. The Billboard Hot 100 Challenge: Predict the Hits app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Now.