50 Cent Demands J. Cole Call Him ‘Right Now’ After Kendrick Lamar Diss Apology: ‘WTF’

50 Cent wants to talk with J. Cole about his apology to Kendrick Lamar at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.
On Monday, 50 hopped on social media after news got out that Cole admitted he didn't feel right dissing Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill." According to 50, he was surprised and couldn't believe he missed Cole's apology on Sunday night when he was already there to perform the day before.
"WTF how I miss this, @realcoleworld call my phone ☎️ right now! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote.
50 is no stranger to engaging in rap beef as he's squared up with the likes of Ja Rule, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, and more throughout his career. Some fans online remembered those quarrels and used that to critique Cole waving the white flag.
"50 Cent didn't snatch Ja Rule's chain, jump Gunplay, have a shootout with Game in front of Hot 97, leave dead rats at Jimmy Henchmen's door step, black Fredro Star's eye, & brought Rick Ross kids shopping with Floyd for J Cole to apologize to Kendrick for a mid diss track," one person said.
Another tweeted, "50 Cent boutta be the first OG to sit both men in a room and start a beef back up."
Cole shocked the hip-hop world during his set at the Dreamville Festival when he expressed not feeling right dissing Lamar on "7 Minute Drill" on the newly released mixtape Might Delete Later.
"I was conflicted because: one, I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers. These two n***as that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness," he said. "So I felt conflicted 'cause I'm like, bruh, I don't even feel no way. But the world wanna see blood. I don't know if y'all can feel that, but the world wanna see blood."
He continued, "That shit disrupts my fucking peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's fucking catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherfuckers to ever touch a fucking microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."
Cole went on to say dissing Lamar was "the lamest, goofiest shit" and it put him in a place where he wasn't moving in unison with his spirit. With his apology, Cole hoped that God would get him back on his purpose and that Lamar didn't feel a way by his diss.
He also said that "7 Minute Drill" would be removed from streaming services. However, the song is still available on DSPs as of press time.