50 Cent Demands J. Cole Call Him ‘Right Now’ After Kendrick Lamar Diss Apology: ‘WTF’

50 Cent wants to talk with J. Cole about his apology to Kendrick Lamar at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.

On Monday, 50 hopped on social media after news got out that Cole admitted he didn't feel right dissing Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill." According to 50, he was surprised and couldn't believe he missed Cole's apology on Sunday night when he was already there to perform the day before.

"WTF how I miss this, @realcoleworld call my phone ☎️ right now! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote.