Bas Unleashes ‘We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up’ Album f/ J. Cole

Good things often take time.

This was clear on Friday, when Bas came through with his much-anticipated studio album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up. Fans have been waiting on the project since January, when the Dreamville artist dropped its first track, “Diamonds.”

Bas would share several more cuts over the year, like “Ho Chi Minh,” “Khartoum,” with Adekunle Gold, “179 Deli” featuring AJ Tracey, and the “Passport Bros” with Dreamville boss J. Cole. Bas spoke about the latter song in a recent interview with New Wave, saying it all came together quite fast and organically.

“I’ll tell you why I love that record so much. We did that song about a month ago and I’d never done a song, shot a video and released it so quickly,” he said. “It was very much about just having a good ass time and it was really authentic. So, we did the record in Miami and just put it out so quick. We usually sit with shit for years and come back to it and redo the drums or rewrite parts and I think it’s very taxing to work that way. I think when you just do a song in the moment you feel it a lot more. If I held onto this song for two years, you probably wouldn’t have heard it and it would have sounded dated.”

Bas went on to unveil the project’s full 17-song tracklist, including two more Cole-assisted records (“Paper Cuts” and “Home Alone”) as well as “Risk” with FKJ, “Decent” featuring Amaare, and “U-Turn” with Blxckie and Ferg.

You can stream We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up on Apple Music and Spotify.

Fans can look forward to catching Bas at the 2024 Dreamville Fest, which will go down on April 6-7 in Raleigh, North Carolina.