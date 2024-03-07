Rick Ross Addresses Posting Aftermath of Neighbor Tyreek Hill's Florida Mansion Fire on Social Media

Rick Ross took to Instagram to defend his decision to film the scene after the Florida mansion of his neighbor and Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was set ablaze, which he posted on social media.

Ross argued that he avoided filming family members when they were standing outside the home. He also pointed out there were several helicopters—presumably from news outlets—flying overhead when he started recording, so he wasn't the one who "premiered the fire to the world."

"Tyreek Hill, I wasn't picking on you, homie," Rozay said. "I wasn't picking on you at all. First of all I'm assuming you a All-Pro, wealthy, great homeowners insurance, who gon' go get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars. So it ain't nothing to pick on you about."