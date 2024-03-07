Rick Ross Addresses Posting Aftermath of Neighbor Tyreek Hill's Florida Mansion Fire on Social Media

Rick Ross took to Instagram to defend his decision to film the scene after the Florida mansion of his neighbor and Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was set ablaze, which he posted on social media.
Ross argued that he avoided filming family members when they were standing outside the home. He also pointed out there were several helicopters—presumably from news outlets—flying overhead when he started recording, so he wasn't the one who "premiered the fire to the world."
"Tyreek Hill, I wasn't picking on you, homie," Rozay said. "I wasn't picking on you at all. First of all I'm assuming you a All-Pro, wealthy, great homeowners insurance, who gon' go get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars. So it ain't nothing to pick on you about."
Ross' response comes after Hill called him out on The Pivot podcast.
"First of all, I just wanna say, Rick Ross, bruh, I can't vibe with you, I can't fuck with you no more, bruh," Hill said at the 46:22 mark before he was interrupted by a phone call from his grandparents.
"Rick Ross, man, like, you ain't even come over, you had the audacity to talk to a fireman, instead of—you got my number, bruh, you get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter after what me and my family went through," the 30-year-old continued. "You're supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero."
Former NFL running back and The Pivot podcast co-host Fred Taylor also lives in the same neighborhood as Rozay and Hill. He recalled seeing Ross on his phone recording the aftermath of the blaze, suspecting that the cause of the fire was an electrical issue based on the smoke.
"And then he wanna say something about Wingstop on there," Tyreek added. "I'm like, 'What's going on?' Don't try to use me for promotion."
Even though the incident occurred two months ago, Hill said he still does not know the full story.
According to NBC News, fire officials believe the blaze was caused by a child playing with a lighter in a bedroom. There were no injuries reported. Hill was in the Dolphins' facility at the time.