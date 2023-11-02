Mariah Carey Sued for Copyright Infringement Over "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Mariah Carey has been sued again for copyright infringement over her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
According to TMZ, Andy Stone and Troy Powers claim there are a number of similarities between Carey's song and their song of the same name, which was allegedly recorded in 1989. Stone and Powers allege in the suit that their version received extensive airplay and appeared on the Billboard chart during the 1993 holiday season.
Mariah's version was released in 1994. A 2016 study in The Economist reported Carey earns about $2.5 million annually from the song. The singer made $60 million at the time and more than $72 million by 2021.
Carey has embraced her yearly holiday season dominance. She recently shared a video declaring "It's time" to kick off Mariah SZN.
Stone and Powers filed a similar lawsuit against Carey last June but it was dropped five months later, as reported by People. They are seeking $20 million in damages in their latest suit.