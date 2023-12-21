YoungBoy Never Broke Again Surprises a Family With Money Outside Target

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is in a give-back mood for Christmas.
In footage shared by TMZ, the Decided 2 rapper gifted a family of three stack of cash outside a Target in Utah, where he lives. The New Orleans rapper sent his security guard to surprise the family, who apologized for startling them, told them about YoungBoy's good deed and said he'd greet them shortly after.
"He know I'm a barber?" said the man.
"He just said we made him happy or something?" asked his partner, presumably their son's biological mother.
The one-minute clip then shows YoungBoy running from the store to give the man a handshake and confirm that the family made him "so happy." "Love ya'll" he added before the man, who said he was a barber, called YoungBoy "the realest n***a."
"So they just came up to us and said NBA YoungBoy wants us to stick around. It was scary, it was, like, official," the woman said about the endearing moment. "They're in this nice-ass car and said this vision of us made him happy and to stick around."
The "Outside Today" rapper possibly saw similarities between the father and himself, as he's also a family man with ten children, sharing two with his wife, Jazlyn.