SZA Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming 'Sesame Street' Appearance

It was work and play during SZA's recent visit to legendary PBS Kids show Sesame Street.

The 4-time Grammy-winner hit the block of 123 Sesame Street, where she'll soon be a musical guest on the show, and took photographs with the cast and crew, including muppets Big Bird, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle and Zoe.

Elmo – who seemed happier weeks after his TODAY Show run-in with Larry David – sweetly thanked SZA for stopping by Sesame Street in a viral clip.

"Well, SZA, did you have fun?" Elmo asked in his high-pitched voice.

"I had the best time, Elmo," the "Snooze" singer-songwriter replied before the two thanked each other and hugged.