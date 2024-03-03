SZA Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming 'Sesame Street' Appearance

It was work and play during SZA's recent visit to legendary PBS Kids show Sesame Street.
The 4-time Grammy-winner hit the block of 123 Sesame Street, where she'll soon be a musical guest on the show, and took photographs with the cast and crew, including muppets Big Bird, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle and Zoe.
Elmo – who seemed happier weeks after his TODAY Show run-in with Larry David – sweetly thanked SZA for stopping by Sesame Street in a viral clip.
"Well, SZA, did you have fun?" Elmo asked in his high-pitched voice.
"I had the best time, Elmo," the "Snooze" singer-songwriter replied before the two thanked each other and hugged.
It took seven years for SZA to manifest the opportunity, as she once asked X, formerly known as Twitter, for advice on getting on Sesame Street. "GODS TIMING !!!" she posted after making her wish come true. "FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !!"
Another clip from the ocassion showed SZA either preparing or wrapping up a Sesame Street sing-along, in addition to a snapshot of the artist sitting in a production chair designated for 'Talent.'
While we wait for the upcoming Sesame Street episode, the show's YouTube channel hosts an archive of past guest performances, from Billie Eilish, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Destiny's Child and more.