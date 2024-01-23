Selena Gomez Reflects on Body Changes With Swimsuit Pics: 'It's Ok to Be Me'

Selena Gomez strolled down memory lane while accepting her grown woman body in her Instagram Stories on Monday.

In a set of images that the "Calm Down" vocalist shared, she reflected on her body changes and compared two throwback pictures of her wearing swimsuits. The first was taken when she was 21 while the second image was of her during a trip to Cabo San Lucas in 2023, as Page Six points out.

“Today I realized I will never look like this again…” Gomez wrote over the first image.

The second snapshot shows Gomez climbing onto a yacht with her backside facing the camera. “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me,” she wrote.