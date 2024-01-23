Selena Gomez Reflects on Body Changes With Swimsuit Pics: 'It's Ok to Be Me'

Selena Gomez strolled down memory lane while accepting her grown woman body in her Instagram Stories on Monday.
In a set of images that the "Calm Down" vocalist shared, she reflected on her body changes and compared two throwback pictures of her wearing swimsuits. The first was taken when she was 21 while the second image was of her during a trip to Cabo San Lucas in 2023, as Page Six points out.
“Today I realized I will never look like this again…” Gomez wrote over the first image.
The second snapshot shows Gomez climbing onto a yacht with her backside facing the camera. “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me,” she wrote.
Gomez has spoken candidly about body positivity before, especially in terms of her treatment for lupus. In a Fast Company interview published last Oct., the Only Murders in the Building actress made peace with outgrowing a "teenager's body" and blasted the public's criticism of her while she privately battled the autoimmune disease while needing a kidney transplant in 2017.
"None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed," Gomez told the publication. "Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman's body not to change?"
Gomez also shared that her mental health was impacted by making comparisons between herself and other women on Instagram, specifically after her breakup with Justin Bieber, who she dated on and off from 2010 to 2018.
“I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing,” she added. “Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that.”