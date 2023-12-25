Nicki Minaj Says J. Cole Had the Better 'Let Me Calm Down' Verse

Nicki Minaj thinks the best verse on Pink Friday 2 standout "Let Me Calm Down" didn't belong to her.
Around the 23-minute mark on Joe Budden's Patreon show, the Queen of Rap commended Cole for his sincere appearance. Budden commented that Cole was "on a rampage" during his verse and has been "tearing n***as up" on other recent features, although he told Minaj “he didn’t do that to you though."
“Yes he did,” she responded. “Absolutely fuckin’ ridiculous.”
It appeared that Budden wanted to ask if rappers try to compete on songs, which Minaj quickly shut down. "No, not me," she said. "I want the person to be the best. I want the person to give me their best verse. Like, that made me know that he respected me and cared about my project. That was so dope, like, everybody on this album gave me their best, I feel."
Minaj, who will reportedly headline Cole's Dreamville Festival next year, also praised Cole on Twitter after the release of her long-awaited fifth album, saying the two had a lengthy phone conversation before he sent over his verse.
"In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do," Minaj wrote on X earlier this month.