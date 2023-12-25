Nicki Minaj Says J. Cole Had the Better 'Let Me Calm Down' Verse

Nicki Minaj thinks the best verse on Pink Friday 2 standout "Let Me Calm Down" didn't belong to her.

Around the 23-minute mark on Joe Budden's Patreon show, the Queen of Rap commended Cole for his sincere appearance. Budden commented that Cole was "on a rampage" during his verse and has been "tearing n***as up" on other recent features, although he told Minaj “he didn’t do that to you though."

“Yes he did,” she responded. “Absolutely fuckin’ ridiculous.”