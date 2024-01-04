Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About ‘Extraordinarily Hard’ Post-Divorce Depression

Kelly Clarkson has taken the high road in her painful divorce from entertainment producer and executive Brandon Blackstock, who's also Clarkson's former manager.
The vocalist and talk show host graces the newest People cover, where she spoke to the publication about how the divorce shaped her tenth album, Chemistry. Clarkson and Blackstock, who were married from 2013 to 2022, share two children, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7.
“I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?” the 41-year-old told People about the Chemistry songwriting process.
Clarkson continued, “I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”
Clarkson added that releasing the album was a statement for her. "[It was] like, ‘I’m taking my power back,’” she shared. “That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”
Now, the seven-time Emmy Award winner is making herself open to a restart in her career and personal life. "Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s OK that it doesn’t,” she said. “You never know how beautiful that might be."
In November, Brandon Blackstock was accused of overcharging Clarkson as a client when facilitating contracts with entities like The Voice, the Billboard Music Awards, Wayfair, and Norwegian Cruise Line. As the deals were obtained through an acting manager instead of a talent agency, Blackstock was ordered to return $2,641,374 to Clarkson, although he and his legal team plan to appeal the decision, per People.
The ruling was in Clarkson's favor, as the inaugural American Idol winner was ordered to pay Blackstock a one-time $1.3 million, $45,601 in monthly child support payments and spousal support payments of $115,000 per month until Jan. 31, 2024 in their divorce settlement.