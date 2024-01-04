Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About ‘Extraordinarily Hard’ Post-Divorce Depression

Kelly Clarkson has taken the high road in her painful divorce from entertainment producer and executive Brandon Blackstock, who's also Clarkson's former manager.

The vocalist and talk show host graces the newest People cover, where she spoke to the publication about how the divorce shaped her tenth album, Chemistry. Clarkson and Blackstock, who were married from 2013 to 2022, share two children, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7.

“I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?” the 41-year-old told People about the Chemistry songwriting process.

Clarkson continued, “I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”