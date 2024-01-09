Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Discourse About Ben Affleck Being Unhappy: 'Ben is Doing Alright'

Jennifer Lopez wants everyone to no that Ben Affleck is doing just fine.

While on the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Sunday afternoon, the singer-actress chatted with Entertainment Tonight, and was asked about her husband's viral facial expressions, which people often interpret as him being sad.

"I don't know," Lopez laughed. "Ben is doing alright — you don’t need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated."