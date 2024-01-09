Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Discourse About Ben Affleck Being Unhappy: 'Ben is Doing Alright'

Jennifer Lopez wants everyone to no that Ben Affleck is doing just fine.
While on the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Sunday afternoon, the singer-actress chatted with Entertainment Tonight, and was asked about her husband's viral facial expressions, which people often interpret as him being sad.
"I don't know," Lopez laughed. "Ben is doing alright — you don’t need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated."
"He's like, ‘I’m chilling. I don’t understand what people are pressed for,'" she continued. “They don’t pick up on my face."
Affleck seemed to enjoy his time at the awards ceremony, as his film Air was nominated in two categories. He also caught up with longtime friend Matt Damon, the film's lead, as they presented the award for Best Director, which was won by Oppenheimer filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
Social media has picked up on Affleck's disgruntled and strained facial expressions before, including at the 2023 Grammy Award, and when he's been photographed with boxes of Dunkin'.
Affleck made fun of his "unhappy-looking resting face" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last March, saying that's his "content" look.
”This is me amused,” he added, making a stone-faced look. “That’s how God made me. You don’t have to punish me for it.”