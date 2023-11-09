Jared Leto Fulfills Childhood Fascination With Empire State Building by Climbing It to Promote Upcoming Tour

It was "Do or Die" for Jared Leto, who daringly announced an upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars tour.
On Thursday morning, the actor-musician, 51, climbed the Empire State Building to announce his band's 2024 world tour to support their sixth studio album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.
“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it,” said Leto in a press release, “which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day.”
As for the inspiration for the climb, he says, “And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me.”
But almost nothing is too excessive for the stunt king, who's pulled off intense deeds before. In June, Leto scaled a Berlin wall without wearing a harness and pulling off other practical jokes with TikTok star Younes Zarou.
Last month, Leto continued to defy gravity by recklessly bungee jumping into the Austin City Limits Festival crowd during Thirty Second to Mars' set. "Would you do this?" Leto asked in his Instagram caption. We think not.
To promote the Empire State Building climb, a red jumpsuit-wearing Leto appeared on TODAY to discuss the "incredible" but "challenging" feat, where he even cut some of his fingers.
"I made it. I’m alive. I made it to the top, and I was just saying, I saw my mother in the window of the 80th floor, that was a nice surprise," Leto said. "My mom came to visit."
Leto plans to do even more climbing now that he's taken on the iconic high-rise New York City structure.
"I spend a lot of time in Yosemite, so that’s a special place. And there are a lot of things I want to do there. But I do like to climb buildings in cities, that’s a really fun thing to do," he said.
With support from AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla, Thirty Seconds to Mars' Seasons World Tour begins in March 2024. Pre-sale for the North American leg begins on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time with the general public on-sale scheduled for Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can use the password ‘SEASONS’ to access the pre-sale.