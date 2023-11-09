Jared Leto Fulfills Childhood Fascination With Empire State Building by Climbing It to Promote Upcoming Tour

It was "Do or Die" for Jared Leto, who daringly announced an upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars tour.

On Thursday morning, the actor-musician, 51, climbed the Empire State Building to announce his band's 2024 world tour to support their sixth studio album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it,” said Leto in a press release, “which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day.”

As for the inspiration for the climb, he says, “And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me.”