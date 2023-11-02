Jaden Smith Went as Playboi Carti for Halloween

Jaden Smith took a cue from Playboi Carti for his Halloween look.

Posing with sister, Willow, and a family friend for the holiday, Smith dressed up as the Whole Lotta Red rapper, wearing white-and-black facepaint à la Carti's Joker-esque makeup.

"You Better Be Ready," Smith captioned the post, imitating the Atlanta native and possibly using Carti's translator.