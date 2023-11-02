Jaden Smith Went as Playboi Carti for Halloween

Jaden Smith took a cue from Playboi Carti for his Halloween look.
Posing with sister, Willow, and a family friend for the holiday, Smith dressed up as the Whole Lotta Red rapper, wearing white-and-black facepaint à la Carti's Joker-esque makeup.
"You Better Be Ready," Smith captioned the post, imitating the Atlanta native and possibly using Carti's translator.
Smith and Carti last collaborated on "Perry Aye" from 2017 A$AP Mob compilation Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy. The CTV3 artist has long been a fan of Carti, even dancing to his breakout smash "Magnolia" with fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg at the 2017 Met Gala.
The costume could tease another linkup between the two artists, as Smith's last project, CTV3: Cool Tape 3, was released in 2020. In 2021, he dropped a deluxe version of the project, retitled the Day Tripper's Edition.
Carti begins the Antagonist Tour this month with support from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang. The multi-city tour makes Carti's latest outing since the King Vamp Tour in 2021, where Carson and Rico Nasty were opening acts on select dates. Carti's third studio album, which is currently untitled, is slated to release in 2024.