G Herbo Has Boost of Confidence After Getting New Teeth, Teases 'Best Rapper Alive' Mixtape

G Herbo has taken the "Best Rapper Alive" label with confidence from his new teeth. The statement will also be the title of his forthcoming mixtape.
The Chicago rapper was at LAX on Wednesday when TMZ Hip Hop caught up with him about his dental procedure and new mixtape, which will follow his 2023 mixtape Strictly 4 My Fans II. "I said I never was getting my teeth done to be honest, man," Herbo told the TMZ reporter. "I don't know, I just took a big step and just... kind of changing my image, for real."
The 28-year-old acknowledged that the decision improved his self-confidence. "It do something to you mentally, too, though. It make you feel good about yourself, like, confident and shit."
The rapper then gave a shout-out to his dentist, Ogbonna Bowden (also known as 'Da Smile Boss'), who shared the results in an Instagram reel. Calling Bowden someone he "trusted," Herbo called the procedure "a good process."
Herbo advised those wanting to get their teeth done to "go for it." "If there's something that you think that you might want to do, just a step you want to take, just don't think about what nobody else think and just do it," he said. "I'm happy I did it. It make me feel better."
Saying that his teeth take some getting used to, Herbo broke down his dental regimen with constant flossing, although he confessed that he's "always been like that." "I never liked shit in my teeth," he said.
As for new music, the title speaks for itself. "New mixtape coming called 'Best Rapper Alive,' man. I gave it to y'all first," he exclusively told TMZ.
There's more good news and music to come, especially after Herbo was given three years probation in his federal wire fraud case earlier this month.