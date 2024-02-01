G Herbo Has Boost of Confidence After Getting New Teeth, Teases 'Best Rapper Alive' Mixtape

G Herbo has taken the "Best Rapper Alive" label with confidence from his new teeth. The statement will also be the title of his forthcoming mixtape.

The Chicago rapper was at LAX on Wednesday when TMZ Hip Hop caught up with him about his dental procedure and new mixtape, which will follow his 2023 mixtape Strictly 4 My Fans II. "I said I never was getting my teeth done to be honest, man," Herbo told the TMZ reporter. "I don't know, I just took a big step and just... kind of changing my image, for real."