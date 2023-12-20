G Herbo Has Invested in a New Set of Teeth, Chicago Dentist Shows

Chicago dentist Ogbonna Bowden, also known as Da Smile Boss, has shared a video of G Herbo getting his teeth fixed.
In a post on Instagram, Bowden was seen treating the Chicago rapper to a new smile at his clinic. "Just like art, the name of the dental game is ‘patience,'" wrote Bowden alongside the brief clip, which showed all sorts of work getting done on Herbo. "As you practice patience, make sure you trust the process. You didn’t damage your teeth in a day {in most cases} therefore you can’t fix your entire dental problem in a day! Technology has changed, but the foundation is still depending on YOUR dental upkeep and you prioritizing your dental health!"
While the video only offers a brief glimpse at his new set of pearly whites, it does show an improvement over what he had before.
Earlier this year, G Herbo agreed to enter a guilty plea in a federal wire fraud case in Massachusetts. As a result of his plea, several charges were dropped, but he's looking to face up to five years in prison. The Chicago Tribune reported that he's likely to face "a [sentence] in the two- to three-year range," however. He has not yet been sentenced.
More recently, the rapper sparked drama after he and Southside made a tense appearance on Funny Marco's YouTube series, Open Thoughts. Marco later claimed the rapper and producer broke his $30k watch during the interview. Herbo did not respond to the allegations, but he did shoot down speculation that he was beefing with Chris Brown, he joked about the interview during his own appearance on Open Thoughts.
“I’m not talking ‘bout no fucking Chris," he wrote after fans speculated he threatened Brown in an Instagram Live rant. "Stop posting this, gang, y’all reaching."