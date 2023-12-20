G Herbo Has Invested in a New Set of Teeth, Chicago Dentist Shows

Chicago dentist Ogbonna Bowden, also known as Da Smile Boss, has shared a video of G Herbo getting his teeth fixed.

In a post on Instagram, Bowden was seen treating the Chicago rapper to a new smile at his clinic. "Just like art, the name of the dental game is ‘patience,'" wrote Bowden alongside the brief clip, which showed all sorts of work getting done on Herbo. "As you practice patience, make sure you trust the process. You didn’t damage your teeth in a day {in most cases} therefore you can’t fix your entire dental problem in a day! Technology has changed, but the foundation is still depending on YOUR dental upkeep and you prioritizing your dental health!"

While the video only offers a brief glimpse at his new set of pearly whites, it does show an improvement over what he had before.