Erykah Badu on Daughter Puma Being Her Personal Assistant: 'This Is a Sacred Thing'

Erykah Badu takes pride in her children, with her eldest daughter, Puma Curry, having been her personal assistant over the past year.

The two both chatted with Ice Spice for Interview Magazine, attended the 2023 Met Gala together, and for a new GQ Germany interview, Badu discusses her close relationship with Puma. The conversation likely took place over the summer, while Curry was with Badu on the road for the Unfollow Me Tour, with supporting act Yasiin Bey.

"She is my makeup artist. It's an honor to observe myself through my own lens, to step back and be patient," Badu said. "And to let them make their decisions and mistakes. to go your way. The connection we have, from generation to generation, from mothers to daughters. This is a sacred thing."

She continued, "The women in my family were all equally involved in raising me and my siblings. They all worked, all had hectic schedules: managing the house, cooking meals and running a business. I've seen how they work together and how they don't get along. What you have seen cannot be unseen. This has become a part of me."

Curry is Badu's second child, and only with rapper The D.O.C. Badu also shares a son, Seven Sirus Benjamin, 26, with André 3000, and a daughter, Mars Merkaba Thedfor, 14, with Jay Electronica. Apart from assisting her mom, Curry's been quite the TikTok influencer, having over 769K followers on the video app.