Chris Brown Appears to Respond to Omarion Saying He and Karrueche Were 'Almost a Thing': 'Reaching for the Starz'

Chris Brown has doubts that ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and Omarion nearly dated before he came into the picture.
Earlier this week, the former B2K member, 38, chatted with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, who was interested in Brown and Omarion once sharing the same harem.
“Me, Chris Brown and Omarion — y’all were brothers. One night, they say, ‘Bring all these girls.’ So I brought all these girls, and one of the girls was Karrueche. Do you remember that? Y’all were kind of feeling each other," Lee said.
“Yeah, that’s true. That’s true,” Omarion admitted.
“I thought y’all were gonna be a thing,” Lee continued. “And then she was on Media Take Out with Chris. And you never said anything! What?! If I was you I would’ve!”
Omarion jokingly responded, also name-dropping the title of his 2022 memoir: “Come on now! You got to be unbothered," he said.
But it seems that Brown wasn't entertained by the banter, as he responded to the clip on his Instagram Stories. “Man… If you don’t get yo’ lame a** on somewhere. N****s be reaching for the [stars]," he wrote.
Brown and Tran dated on and off from 2011 and 2015, around the same time that Omarion was in a relationship with former partner Apryl Jones. From 2014 to 2015, the couple's relationship was publicized on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, although Omarion and Jones ultimately split, but still co-parent their son Megaa, eight and daughter A’mei, six.
In 2015, Brown and Omarion collaborated on the Jhené Aiko-assisted single "Post to Be," which appeared on Omarion's fourth solo album Sex Playlist.