Donald Trump Says It Would Be ‘Disloyal’ for Taylor Swift to Endorse Joe Biden

While countless fans were excited for the Super Bowl, Donald Trump was sitting around wondering how he could make it about him.

In a post made to his social platform Truth Social, the former president made his case for why Taylor Swift should endorse him instead of Joe Biden.

"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act (MMA) for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," he wrote. Signed into law in 2018, the act updated outdated copyright legislation to overhaul licensing and royalty rules. In essence, it's easier for artists to get royalty payments and makes it more efficient for fans to access music. The act got support from all sides of the industry and political spectrum, but it's important to note that Trump only signed it into law.

According to key attorney for the MMA, Dina Lapolt, Trump "doesn’t even know what the Music Modernization Act does," according to a statement supplied to Variety.